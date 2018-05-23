Rangers' Cole Hamels: Strikes out seven in win Tuesday

Hamels (3-4) struck out seven and walked two in seven innings Tuesday, allowing two runs on four hits en route to a win over the Yankees.

Hamels gave up a couple of solo home runs, and he surrendered no extra-base hits otherwise. He's now thrown three consecutive quality starts, and hasn't allowed more than two runs in his last five starts. The veteran lefty has a 64:23 K:BB in 58.2 innings, and is holding opponents to a .221 batting average. He'll next face off against the Royals in a start at home.