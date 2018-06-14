Rangers' Cole Hamels: Strikes out six in no-decision

Hamels allowed two runs (one earned) on five hits and four walks with six strikeouts through six innings in a no-decision Wednesday against the Dodgers.

Hamels's control was shaky, as his four walks tied a season high, but he managed to get strikeouts when he needed them to prevent the Dodgers from building rallies. After a Justin Turner home run in the first inning, the Dodgers only mustered a run off Hamels after a double steal and a throwing error in the second inning allowed Yasiel Puig to score from second. Hamels has just seven quality starts in 14 appearances as he has yet to find his top form consistently in 2018. He'll carry a 3.69 ERA into his next outing Tuesday against Kansas City.