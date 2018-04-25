Rangers' Cole Hamels: Takes loss despite quality start
Hamels (1-4) took the loss Tuesday, allowing two runs on five hits and two walks while striking out five over 6.1 innings against the Athletics.
The veteran lefty turned in his second quality start of the year to drop his ERA to 4.41, but was still stuck with the loss nonetheless. Hamels yielded a home run in this one, continuing his struggles keeping the ball in the yard so far -- he's already allowed eight homers in just 34.2 innings. He'll look to get back in the win column next time out Monday in Cleveland.
