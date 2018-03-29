Rangers' Cole Hamels: Takes loss in opener

Hamels (0-1) surrendered three runs on five hits and four walks while striking out seven batters through 5.2 innings during Thursday's loss to Houston.

Drawing the defending champions in the season opener was a bit unlucky, and the Texas offense failed to provide any run support for the veteran lefty. Still, it was encouraging to see him fan seven hitters after posting a career-low 6.4 K/9 last year. Hamels projects to make his next start on the road against Oakland, which should prove to be a more favorable matchup.