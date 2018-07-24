Rangers' Cole Hamels: Takes ugly loss Monday

Hamels (5-9) allowed seven runs on nine hits, two walks and a hit batsman while striking out five over five innings in Monday's 15-3 loss to the Athletics.

Hamels gave up a pair of home runs -- a grand slam and a two-run shot -- in a game where several scouts were on hand. The Rangers gave him nine days in between starts to give him as much time as possible to sharpen his stuff for the prospective buyers, but he continued a slide that started in late June. The left-hander has allowed at least four runs in each of his last five starts -- three times allowing seven runs -- giving him a 10.23 ERA since June 25. He'll get one more opportunity before the trade deadline to impress suitors when he takes the mound Saturday at Houston.