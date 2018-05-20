Rangers' Cole Hamels: Team targets Tuesday return
Hamels (neck) is expected to start Tuesday against the Yankees, Jeff Arnold of MLB.com reports.
Hamels has been dealing with neck stiffness, which knocked him from making a scheduled start Thursday. Manager Jeff Banister said the left-hander was doing much better Friday and confirmed he could likely return for the series against New York.
