Rangers' Cole Hamels: Throws in minor-league game
Hamels threw 81 pitches in a minor-league game Monday and allowed six runs (five earned) on five hits and four walks over 5.1 innings, TR Sullivan of MLB.com reports.
Hamels was sent to the back fields for an outing designed to work on his fastball. The 34-year-old wants to get his velocity up to normal ahead of the regular season. The older he gets, the more work Hamels needs to get the fastball into the higher gears. He'll get one more start before taking the ball Opening Day, March 29, against Houston at Globe Life Field in Arlington.
