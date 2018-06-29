Rangers' Cole Hamels: Trade talks progressing

Hamels could be traded prior to the All-Star break, Jon Morosi of MLB Network reports.

According to source, the Rangers have had discussions with the Mariners, Tyler Maher of MLB.com reports. It's not clear if other suitors are involved, however, the Mariners are a good landing spot for Hamels. They are not one of the teams to which he can block a trade, and they have salary space below the luxury-tax threshold. Hamels is 4-6 with a 3.61 ERA and 1.27 WHIP in 16 starts this season. Presumably, his chances of winning games would improve while pitching for the Mariners or any other contender, who have better run differentials than the Rangers (-58).

