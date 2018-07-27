Rangers' Cole Hamels: Trade to Cubs imminent, pending medicals

Hamels' trade to the Cubs has been agreed upon and is a done deal pending medicals, Jeff Passan of Yahoo Sports reports.

The Cubs emerged as the leading candidate for Hamels' services this week and moved quickly to get a deal done. Per Passan, the Rangers will eat a large portion of Hamels' remaining salary and receive a haul of minor league prospects, whose names have yet to be disclosed. The deal will be made official once the medicals go through.