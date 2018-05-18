Rangers' Cole Hamels: Unlikely to pitch before Saturday

Hamels (neck) said he does not think he'll be able to pitch before Saturday, Evan Grant of the Dallas Morning News reports.

Hamels became a topic of discussion when he was scratched from a scheduled start Thursday. A day off earlier in the week allowed manager Jeff Banister to move up starters Doug Fister (Thursday) and Matt Moore (Friday) while maintaining their five-day routines, but a decision about Saturday's starter has not been announced. If Hamels can't go or the team wants to be cautious with the left-hander, they could call on minor leaguer Austin Bibens-Dirxx, currently scheduled to start Friday for Triple-A Round Rock, to pitch Saturday. The Rangers could also place Hamels on the disabled list retroactively to May 12, meaning he'd be eligible to return in time for Tuesday's start against the Yankees.