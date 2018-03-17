Rangers' Cole Hamels: Will be on normal rest
Hamels, who was named the Rangers' Opening Day starter, will not be subject to the manager Jeff Banister's planned six-man rotation, Evan Grant of the Dallas Morning News reports.
Hamels will pitch on four days rest just as he has throughout his career, while others in the rotation may get extra time in between starts. The six-man rotation will limit the number of starts for the non-Hamels starters, but Texas' ace should reach 30-35 starts if he stays healthy.
More News
-
Rangers' Cole Hamels: Named Opening Day starter•
-
Rangers' Cole Hamels: Adding a slider•
-
Rangers' Cole Hamels: Set to pitch on normal rest•
-
Rangers' Cole Hamels: Balks at six-man rotation•
-
Rangers' Cole Hamels: Allows three runs in loss to Athletics•
-
Rangers' Cole Hamels: Status for weekend uncertain•
-
Strategy: The more pitchers the merrier?
The top starting pitchers stand out more than ever these days, but you could argue the top...
-
15-Team Rotisserie Mock Draft
For the first time this preseason Heath Cummings fell behind in steals and he didn't like...
-
ADP: Best, worst draft values
Heath Cummings looks at draft day values on three different sites.
-
2018 fantasy baseball rankings: Top OFs
SportsLine's advanced computer model outperformed experts last season and picks its top five...
-
ADP Review: 12 underrated players
Sleepers are exciting, but sometimes the buzz ups price to a point they're no longer a value....
-
ADP Review: 12 overvalued players
It's not necessarily players who make for bad picks, it's owners who overpay for them. Chris...