Rangers' Cole Hamels: Will be on normal rest

Hamels, who was named the Rangers' Opening Day starter, will not be subject to the manager Jeff Banister's planned six-man rotation, Evan Grant of the Dallas Morning News reports.

Hamels will pitch on four days rest just as he has throughout his career, while others in the rotation may get extra time in between starts. The six-man rotation will limit the number of starts for the non-Hamels starters, but Texas' ace should reach 30-35 starts if he stays healthy.