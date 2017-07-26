Rangers' Cole Hamels: Wins despite allowing four runs
Hamels (5-1) gave up four runs on six hits and two walks over six innings in Tuesday's win over Miami. He struck out five.
Christian Yelich got to him for an RBI double in the first inning and a three-run homer in the fifth, the latter of which ruined Hamels' fantasy line, but his team put up 10 runs of support, which always helps. At 33 years old and with heavy mileage on his arm, Hamels appears to have entered a stunningly steep decline phase -- his 5.3 K/9 and 4.97 FIP are both career worsts by far -- but he's shown enough promise since coming off the DL in late June that fantasy owners shouldn't give up on him yet, especially in leagues that reward quality starts.
