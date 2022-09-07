Ragans (calf) was reinstated from the 15-day injured list ahead of Wednesday's start against the Astros.

Ragans landed on the IL in late August due to a left calf strain, but his injury wasn't considered serious, and he'll rejoin the Rangers' rotation following a relatively brief absence. Over his first four major-league starts, the 24-year-old has posted a 4.42 ERA and 1.53 WHIP in 18.1 innings.