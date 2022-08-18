Ragans (0-2) took the loss Wednesday, allowing three runs on four hits and one walk over five innings in a 7-2 loss against the Athletics. He struck out three.

The rookie was tagged for two home runs off the bat of Sean Murphy, which accounted for all three runs allowed on the night. He was able to get through five innings on just 83 pitches as he allowed just one walk, a welcome sign after he walked a combined seven over his first two starts in the big leagues. He will carry a 5.02 ERA into his next start.