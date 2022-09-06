site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
Rangers' Cole Ragans: Confirmed as Wednesday's starter
Ragans (calf) will start Wednesday's game in Houston, Levi Weaver of The Athletic reports.
This was anticipated earlier in the week and now we have confirmation. Ragans logged a 4.42 ERA, 1.53 WHIP and 9:10 K:BB in 18.1 innings across his first four MLB starts.
