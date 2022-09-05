Ragans (calf) appears on track to return from the 15-day injured list to start Wednesday's game in Houston, Evan Grant of The Dallas Morning News reports.

The Rangers haven't provided an update on Ragans' condition since he was forced to the IL on Aug. 26 with a left calf strain, but interim manager Tony Beasley previously downplayed the injury and fully expected the rookie to return in the minimum amount of time. Texas' decision to designate fill-in starter Dallas Keuchel for assignment Sunday seemingly supports the notion that Ragans will be ready to rejoin the rotation by the middle of the week. The Rangers could opt for a bullpen day Wednesday in the event Ragans isn't quite ready to go for the series finale in Houston.