Ragans (elbow) could require Tommy John surgery, Robert Murray of FanRagSports.com reports.

Ragans was removed from his previous start with elbow discomfort, and a subsequent MRI revealed the 20-year-old is dealing with an injury to his UCL. While the exact nature of the injury remains unclear, Murray noted a source familiar with the situation said that surgery seems likely at this point. That said, nothing is finalized, and the Rangers and Ragans will likely weigh all of their options before deciding what's best for the prospect.