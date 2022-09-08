Ragans (calf) issued three walks and struck out three over three scoreless and hitless innings in a no-decision versus the Astros on Wednesday.

Ragans missed a couple of weeks with a minor left calf strain. The southpaw was solid, though a little wild, in his return. He threw 49 pitches (26 strikes) in this outing, and he's yet to complete more than five innings in any of his five major-league appearances. He has a 3.80 ERA, 1.45 WHIP and 12:13 K:BB through 21.1 innings for the Rangers. Ragans should continue to get an extended look in the rotation, and he's projected for a favorable home start versus the Athletics next week.