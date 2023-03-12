Ragans allowed two runs on four hits and one walk while striking out five over 3.2 innings in Saturday's start against the Reds.

Ragans dominated Cincinnati early, getting through the first three innings one batter over the minimum, but the left-hander tired in the fourth. Nevertheless, Ragans has been one of the top stories in camp due to the increased velocity of his fastball. He leads Texas with 14 strikeouts over 9.2 innings. With the rotation all but set in stone, Ragans, who made nine starts for Texas last season, could serve in the bullpen at the MLB-level or continue on a starter's path at Triple-A Round Rock and be ready when the Rangers need a fill-in.