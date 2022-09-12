Ragans is slated to start Tuesday's game against the Athletics at Globe Life Field.
Ragans returned to action last week following a brief stint on the 15-day injured list with a calf strain, pitching three scoreless frames in a start in Houston on Sept. 7. Because he didn't head out on a minor-league rehab assignment beforehand, Ragans tossed only 49 pitches in the outing, and he could be limited to around the 60-to-75-pitch range this week when he makes his second straight turn through the rotation.