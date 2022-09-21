Ragans allowed two runs on seven hits and no walks while striking out five over 4.2 innings in a no-decision versus the Angels on Tuesday.

Ragans limited the damage to a Matt Duffy two-run home run in the second inning, which went down the left-field line. This was Ragans' fourth straight no-decision, and it was also his longest of three starts since returning from a calf injury. The southpaw lowered his season ERA to 5.40 with a 1.57 WHIP and 22:14 K:BB, and he notably avoided issuing a walk for the first time in seven outings. He's projected for a weekend start at home versus the Guardians.