Ragans did not factor into the decision Monday, allowing one run on five hits and two walks over four innings against the Twins. He struck out two.

The Twins' rookie made it through four innings with only one run allowed despite failing to record a clean inning. His seven combined hits and walks allowed increased his WHIP to 1.53 over four starts this season, which is out of step with his 1.07 WHIP in 43.1 innings at Triple-A this season. Ragans will be hard to trust until he can start missing bats more often. He will take a 4.42 ERA into his next start.