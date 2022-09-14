Ragans took a no-decision Tuesday versus the Athletics, allowing seven runs on eight hits and a walk while striking out five in four innings.

Ragans got a bit more stretched out, throwing 70 pitches (48 strikes) in his second start back from a calf injury. He's had trouble with Oakland through his first two starts versus the Rangers' divisional rivals, allowing 10 runs across nine innings. The 24-year-old southpaw is clearly still adjusting to the majors with a 5.68 ERA and 1.58 WHIP through 25.1 innings, though he was able to walk just one batter for the second time in six starts. He's projected for a home start versus the Angels next week.