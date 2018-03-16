Rangers' Cole Ragans: Leaves with elbow discomfort
Ragans was removed from his start Friday with apparent left elbow discomfort, Evan Grant of The Dallas Morning News reports.
Ragans was selected 30th overall by the Rangers in the 2016 draft. He recorded a 3.61 ERA in 13 starts for short-season Spokane last season, striking out 34.8 percent of batters while walking 14.0 percent. Any sign of an elbow injury is not good to see for a pitcher, though whether or not this particular issue is serious is not yet clear.
