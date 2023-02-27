Ragans allowed one walk and struck out three over two scoreless innings in Sunday's spring game against Cleveland.

Ragans made nine starts in the majors last season but should serve as an organizational depth option in 2023 after Texas added several seasoned starters during the offseason. The lefty had a pair of Tommy John elbow surgeries that wiped out 2018 through 2020 and could use more starts in the minors. In 40 innings against major-league hitters, Ragans' 9.2 BB% and 1.35 HR/9 were higher than league average and his 15.5 K% was lower than average.