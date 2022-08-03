The Rangers will call up Ragans from Triple-A Round Rock to start Thursday's game against the White Sox in Texas, Kennedi Landry of MLB.com reports.

Ragans, 24, was a first-round pick in 2016 and was sidelined for the 2018 through 2020 seasons due to Tommy John surgery and the COVID-19 pandemic. However, he rebounded last season and has been arguably the best pitching prospect in the system in 2022. Ragans, whose plus changeup is his signature pitch, has a 3.04 ERA, 1.12 WHIP and 113:31 K:BB in 94.2 innings split evenly across Double-A Frisco and Triple-A. If he pitches well Thursday, there's no reason he can't stick in the rotation for the rest of the campaign.