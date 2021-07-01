Ragans will be part of the All-Star Futures Game during All-Star weekend, Evan Grant of the Dallas Morning News reports.

Ragans, who hasn't pitched since 2017 after a pair of Tommy John elbow surgeries, is making a bid for comeback player of the year. He has a 3.48 ERA and 1.07 WHIP over 41.1 innings with 52 strikeouts and 13 walks at High-A Hickory in the southern division of the High-A East League.