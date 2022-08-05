Ragans didn't factor into the decision during Thursday's 3-2 win against the White Sox, allowing an unearned run on three hits and four walks with three strikeouts in five innings.

Making his MLB debut, Ragans stranded the bases loaded in the first inning and kept the damage manageable in the next four frames with one run coming across due to an Adolis Garcia error in the third. The 2016 first-round pick tossed 55 of 93 pitches for strikes but was able to record only 7 called strikes with Chicago fouling off 43.6 percent off his offerings in the strike zone. The other concerning factor was four walks in five frames, though he issued a reasonable 2.9 BB/9 across 94.2 innings in the minors this season. Ragans will be in for a tough test with a matchup against Houston on the dockett next week.