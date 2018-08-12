Ragans (elbow) is expected to resume throwing next week for the first time since undergoing Tommy John surgery, Evan Grant of the Dallas Morning News reports.

Ragans underwent Tommy John surgery in late March, meaning he'll be tossing the ball for the first time approximately five months after the procedure. It seems like everything is on schedule in his rehab process so far, so look for him to make a full return to the mound sometime during the 2019 season.