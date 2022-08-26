Ragans was placed on the 15-day injured list with a strained left calf Friday.
Ragans made his MLB debut in early August and recorded a 4.42 ERA in his first four starts, though his 9:10 K:BB suggests things could have gone much worse. He'll miss at least two turns in the rotation, with Dallas Keuchel expected to take his place.
