Ragans (2-0) retired both batters faced in the top of the 10th inning to earn the win over Kansas City.

Ragans entered with one out and two on in the top of the 10th inning and gave up a flyball that plated a run charged to Jose Leclerc before getting the final out. When the Rangers scored four in the bottom half, it made Ragans a winner for the second time in 2023. The young left-hander has not allowed a run in five relief outings.