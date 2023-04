Ragans allowed five runs on three hits and one walk over two-thirds of an inning in Tuesday's 7-6 loss to the Reds. He also hit a batter.

Ragans managed to avoid getting the loss -- that went to Ian Kennedy -- but the fault falls mostly on Ragans. It was second straight bullpen meltdown by Texas relievers. The 'pen had been strong to begin the season but are in a rough patch, posting a 6.75 ERA over 13.1 innings since the start of the series with the Athletics last week.