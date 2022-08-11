Ragans (0-2) took the loss Thursday against the Astros, allowing five runs on six hits and three walks while striking out one in 4.1 innings.

Ragans was unable to follow his strong big-league debut with a similar performance. Both Martin Maldonado and Alex Bregman launched moonshots off Ragans as the Astros got out to a 5-0 lead. He struggled with his command throughout the outing and tossed just 49 of his 88 pitches for strikes. Through 9.1 innings in the majors, the 24-year-old has a 4:7 K:BB after posting a 113:31 K:BB in 94.2 minor-league innings. His next start will likely come early next week against Oakland.