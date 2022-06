Ragans was promoted to Triple-A Round Rock on Monday and is expected to make his debut Thursday, Levi Weaver of The Athletic reports.

Ragans put up strong numbers at Double-A to start the 2022 campaign, posting a 2.81 ERA and 1.17 WHIP with a 65:19 K:BB across 51.1 innings. He's now just one step away from the big leagues, and if he's able to pitch well and remain healthy, it's possible he could be considered for a late-season promotion.