Ragans is listed as the Rangers' scheduled starting pitcher for Thursday's game in Houston.
The rookie southpaw will make his second straight turn through the rotation after he had a strong showing in his MLB debut last week against the White Sox, covering five innings and striking out three in a no-decision while allowing one unearned run on three hits and four walks. He'll need to cut down on the free passes to consistently succeed in the big leagues, but Ragans looks like he'll at least have a decent amount of leash in the Texas rotation while Jon Gray (oblique) is expected to be sidelined into September.