Ragans has given up nine runs (eight earned) over the seven innings as a reliever.

Ragans is one of several starters but will need to work as a reliver if he wins a roster spot. He made noise early in camp when starting but has run afoul in two recent relief outings. In his most recent outing Thursday, he struggled early with command, and the Rangers used the spring re-entry rule for him to start the next inning. He ended up giving them another three innings. Rangers manager Bruce Bochy will decide if he's best suited for a multi-inning relief role in MLB or have him continue on a starter's trajectory at Triple-A Round Rock.