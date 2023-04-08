Ragans allowed one hit and struck out three over a scoreless 1.1 innings in Friday's 2-0 loss to the Cubs.

Ragans held the Cubs in check over the sixth and the seventh innings, but Texas bats (three hits) could never get on track. The hard-throwing left-hander has walked four batters over 3.1 innings but managed to prevent damage while striking out five. With the news that Jake Odorizzi will have season-ending shoulder surgery, Ragans should continue to serve as a reliever capable of multiple innings.