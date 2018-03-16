Ragans will get an MRI on his injured left elbow Friday, Jeff Wilson of the Fort Worth Star-Telegram reports.

This is concerning news, as elbow discomfort can sometimes lead to extended absences for pitchers. No word as to the severity of Ragans' injury has come forth yet, but the MRI will likely shed light on the situation while also giving a clearer picture of a potential return timetable.

