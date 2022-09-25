Ragans (0-3) took the loss Sunday, allowing four runs (three earned) on six hits and one walk over five innings against the Guardians. He struck out three.

After facing the minimum through two innings, Ragans ran into trouble in the third. The Guardians recorded four singles in the inning, which along with a throwing error, led to Cleveland scoring four runs. Ragans made it through the next two innings with relative ease, but it wasn't enough to avoid taking his third loss. Sunday marks his first start of at least five innings since Aug. 17, a trend he will try to continue in his next start, which will likely come against the Angels this weekend.