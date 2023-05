Ragans allowed four runs on four hits and two walks while striking out four over three innings in Monday's 12-0 loss to Atlanta.

Ragans ceded his first two home runs of the season in cleanup work following rookie starter Cody Bradford (six ER, five IP). Eating multiple innings in relief is Ragans' job, and he's hit some bumps along the way. The left-hander has allowed 12 runs over his last 12.1 innings.