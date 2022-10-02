Ragans allowed a run on four hits and a walk while striking out two over five innings to take a no-decision versus the Angels on Saturday.

Ragans threw just 43 of 71 pitches for strikes, but it ended up being an effective outing nonetheless. His lone mistake was an RBI single to Kurt Suzuki in the second inning, which was the only run in the contest until both teams scored twice in the seventh. Despite the solid outing, Ragans finishes his first major-league campaign still in search of a win. He put up a 4.95 ERA, 1.48 WHIP and 27:16 K:BB across 40 innings over nine starts after debuting in August.