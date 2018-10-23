Ragans (elbow) threw from 105 feet Tuesday, Jeff Wilson of the Fort Worth Star-Telegram reports.

Ragans, who underwent Tommy John surgery at the end of March, is progressing well in his recovery. He's hoping to throw from out to 120 feet before being shut down for the offseason. Seeing as the procedure typically carries a 12-to-14 month recovery timetable, Ragans likely won't return to game action until the middle of the 2019 campaign.

