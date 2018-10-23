Rangers' Cole Ragans: Throws from 105 feet
Ragans (elbow) threw from 105 feet Tuesday, Jeff Wilson of the Fort Worth Star-Telegram reports.
Ragans, who underwent Tommy John surgery at the end of March, is progressing well in his recovery. He's hoping to throw from out to 120 feet before being shut down for the offseason. Seeing as the procedure typically carries a 12-to-14 month recovery timetable, Ragans likely won't return to game action until the middle of the 2019 campaign.
More News
-
Rangers' Cole Ragans: Nearing return to throwing•
-
Rangers' Cole Ragans: Undergoes Tommy John surgery•
-
Rangers' Cole Ragans: Will undergo Tommy John surgery•
-
Rangers' Cole Ragans: Dealing with UCL injury•
-
Rangers' Cole Ragans: Tabbed for MRI on elbow•
-
Rangers' Cole Ragans: Leaves with elbow discomfort•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Top 40 starting pitchers for 2019
Starting pitcher doesn't look as binary at the end of 2018 as it did at the beginning, offering...
-
Projecting 2019's first two rounds
Whether you're still in it or out of it in 2018, it doesn't hurt to start planning for next...
-
Top 30 outfielders for 2019
The top 30 outfielders for next year feature many of the usual suspects, but our Scott White...
-
Analyzing late-season developments
If you blinked in September, you missed quite a bit. Scott White gives you the rundown, already...
-
Top 20 shortstops for 2019
Is it possible shortstop is now one of the deepest positions in Fantasy? The one-time wasteland...
-
Top 20 third basemen for 2019
Third base is shaping up to be one of the deepest of all positions in 2019 — that is, if the...