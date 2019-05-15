Ragans (elbow) will require another Tommy John surgery Wednesday after recently tearing the graft in his left elbow, Evan Grant of The Dallas Morning News reports.

Ragans was more than a year into the rehab process after undergoing Tommy John surgery in March 2018, so this is devastating setback for the 2016 first-round pick. The 21-year-old will now likely be sidelined until the middle of the 2020 season, at the very least.