Rangers' Cole Ragans: Undergoing second surgery
Ragans (elbow) will require another Tommy John surgery Wednesday after recently tearing the graft in his left elbow, Evan Grant of The Dallas Morning News reports.
Ragans was more than a year into the rehab process after undergoing Tommy John surgery in March 2018, so this is devastating setback for the 2016 first-round pick. The 21-year-old will now likely be sidelined until the middle of the 2020 season, at the very least.
