Rangers' Cole Ragans: Will undergo Tommy John surgery
Ragans (elbow) was diagnosed Sunday with a torn UCL in his left elbow and will need Tommy John surgery, Levi Weaver of The Athletic Dallas reports.
Ragans, a 2016 first-round pick, will thus miss the entire 2018 season, and quite likely, a large portion of the 2019 campaign while recovering from the major elbow procedure. The injury likely represents a significant hit to Ragans' outlook in dynasty formats, as the 20-year-old will not only face an arduous rehab but also miss out on critical development time. The 6-foot-4 left-hander spent the entire 2017 season in the Northwest League, posting a 3.61 ERA and 87 strikeouts in 57.1 innings.
