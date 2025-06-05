Winn walked one and struck out one over a scoreless eighth inning in Wednesday's 5-4 loss to the Rays.

Winn has been effective out of the Rangers' bullpen, allowing four hits and three walks while striking out six over seven scoreless innings. That extended a scoreless run that started at Triple-A Round Rock, where he hadn't been scored upon in 23.1 relief innings. Walks can still be an issue for Winn, but the former starter may have found a bullpen niche for himself.