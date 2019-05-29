Winn allowed one run on two hits and five walks while striking out one over four innings for Low-A Hickory on Tuesday.

The one run allowed was the fewest in three starts for Winn but has experienced wayward control. The 19-year-old right-hander has walked 10 batters over 8.1 innings. The Rangers' first-round pick (15th overall) in 2018 has skipped short-season ball for a more advanced placement.