The Rangers placed Winn on the 15-day injured list Wednesday due to nerve irritation in his right hand, Evan Grant of The Dallas Morning News reports.

Winn's hand injury may have played a factor into his outing against the Royals on Tuesday, when he hit two batters with a pitch and yielded a two-run home run across 1.1 innings. He'll undergo further tests to determine the severity of the injury and establish a timeline for his return, but the 25-year-old reliever won't be eligible to be reinstated from the IL until early September. Southpaw Jacob Latz was recalled from Triple-A Round Rock in a corresponding move.