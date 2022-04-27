Winn struck out seven without a walk Tuesday for Triple-A Round Rock, but he only lasted 3.1 innings while allowing two runs on four hits.

You'd like to see Winn pitching a bit deeper into games now that he's established in Triple-A, but he's only hit the five-inning mark once so far in four starts. Still, he's posted strong numbers across his 16.1 innings to this point -- a 2.20 ERA and 1.10 WHIP with a 15:5 K:BB. Last year's results -- a 2.41, 0.86 WHIP and 11.2 K/9 -- certainly earned the 2018 first-rounder plenty of attention, but he threw only 86 innings, so you have to imagine that the Rangers will watch his workload carefully. Based on the way he's been used so far, if he does reach the majors, he'll likely have trouble accumulating quality starts or wins in the near term, but he looks on pace to be a promising young arm for fantasy rosters in 2023.