Winn has been selected to play in the All-Star Futures Game during All-Star weekend, Evan Grant of the Dallas Morning News reports.

Winn is one of two organization hurlers named Cole that will appear in the game. Cole Ragans will join him. Winn, the first-round pick in 2018, leads the Double-A Central League (formerly the Texas League) with a 0.79 WHIP and .113 opponents' batting average to go with a 2.27 ERA over 43.2 innings for Amarillo.