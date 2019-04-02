Winn will begin the year in extended spring training before being sent to an affiliate, Sam Dykstra of MiLB.com reports.

The 15th overall pick in last year's draft, Winn did not debut after signing, as the Rangers wanted to manage his innings. It will be more of the same to start 2019, but the 19-year-old right-hander should make his pro debut in May or June.

